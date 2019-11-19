European car sales accelerate to highest October level in a decade

European car sales hit their highest October level in a decade, an industry body said on Tuesday, as the sector recovers from a stall last year over tighter pollution regulations.

The 8.7% rise in registrations to 1.18-million vehicles "marked the highest October total on record since 2009," said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Year-on-year comparisons are inflated as a number of car makers had difficulty meeting the stricter pollution-measuring methodology, known as the world harmonised light-duty vehicles test procedure (WLTP), which went into force on September 1 2018, sending sales more than 7% lower in October last year.

In the first 10 months of this year, sales are 0.7% lower compared to the same period last year.

A global growth slowdown triggered by trade wars and Brexit uncertainty has hit the car industry particularly hard, with German car maker Volkswagen saying last month that worldwide demand had fallen about 5%.