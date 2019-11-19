news

European car sales accelerate to highest October level in a decade

19 November 2019 - 14:14 By AFP Relaxnews
European car sales enjoyed an 8.7% rise to 1.18-million vehicles in October.
European car sales enjoyed an 8.7% rise to 1.18-million vehicles in October.
Image: dolgachov / 123rf

European car sales hit their highest October level in a decade, an industry body said on Tuesday, as the sector recovers from a stall last year over tighter pollution regulations.

The 8.7% rise in registrations to 1.18-million vehicles "marked the highest October total on record since 2009," said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Year-on-year comparisons are inflated as a number of car makers had difficulty meeting the stricter pollution-measuring methodology, known as the world harmonised light-duty vehicles test procedure (WLTP), which went into force on September 1 2018, sending sales more than 7% lower in October last year.

In the first 10 months of this year, sales are 0.7% lower compared to the same period last year.

A global growth slowdown triggered by trade wars and Brexit uncertainty has hit the car industry particularly hard, with German car maker Volkswagen saying last month that worldwide demand had fallen about 5%.

READ MORE:

Toyota admits labour officials found it responsible for worker's suicide

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said Japanese labour officials have found it responsible for the suicide of an employee, with the Mainichi Shimbun ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

The Mustang Mach-E electric sport utility vehicle Ford Motor Co unveiled in Los Angeles on Sunday is more than another car for the storied automaker
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen will invest billions in e-mobility, digital tech by 2024

Volkswagen will invest 60 billion euros ($66.12 billion) by 2024 to develop electric and hybrid cars as well as digital technologies, the multi-brand ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  2. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  3. WATCH | The Bloodhound LSR reaches 1,010km/h across Hakskeen Pan news
  4. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  5. Ferrari drivers should feel sorry about mistakes, says team boss Motorsport

Latest Videos

Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X