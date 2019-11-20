'The future is electric': How Porsche plans to battle Tesla in the US

More than half the cars produced by Porsche will be electric by 2025, the German manufacturer's North American chief said on Tuesday as he set out plans to overtake market leader Tesla.

“The future is electric,” Klaus Zellmer told the Los Angeles Auto Show, adding that the brand's commitment to battery-powered vehicles is “huge”.

“By 2025 Porsche will have crossed a tipping point, actually building more than 50% of its annual volume ... with either plug-in hybrid technology or fully battery,” he said.

However, he added, the “combustion engine of course is not dead”, pointing to Porsche's popular 911 sports cars.

Porsche, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen group, unveiled its new battery-powered Taycan at Frankfurt's International Auto Show in September.

The brand's first 100 percent electric sports car, the Taycan is capable of going from 0 to 100km/h in less than three seconds.