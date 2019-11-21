Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

Germany's cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country's three major carmakers — BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler — €100m (about R1,6bn) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully co-ordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.