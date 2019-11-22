Great Wall gets approval for car plant with BMW
22 November 2019 - 14:33
China's SUV maker Great Wall Motor said on Friday the local regulator had approved its auto manufacturing project with German premium carmaker BMW.
The project, with a total investment of 5.1bn yuan (roughly R10.65bn), will have annual capacity of 160,000 combustion engine cars for export, according to a Great Wall filing on Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Great Wall and BMW said in 2018 they plan to launch a joint venture to make new energy vehicles in China.