EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019

Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks Display

7 December LOCATION Ultimate Outlaws Raceway, Vereeniging

With fireworks, carols by candlelight, a full racing program, and the SA National Hotrod finals, the Ultimate Outlaws Raceway is getting into the holiday spirit in style! It’s going to be a whole lot of festive fun for the whole family, so you’re not going to want to miss out. Gates open at 12 with racing starting at 5. Entrance is R100 for adults and only R50 for kids