Final seven 2020 Car of the Year candidates announced

The shortlist of 2020 Car of the Year finalists has been revealed.

Among the candidates are Tesla's Model 3, Porsche's electric Taycan and Toyota's enduring Corolla.

Every year since 1964, the Car of the Year organisers have brought together experts from over all over the world to select the year's best new car.

Last year's winner was the Jaguar I-Pace. The vehicle was given the award primarily for its "value for money" and innovation. Kia's Ceed lost the title by only three points.