The Weeknd previews new song in Mercedes-Benz commercial

The Canadian musician notably appeared in a commercial for Mercedes-Benz's new EQC electric SUV.

The advertisement, which first aired in Germany, also features an instrumental snippet of a yet-unreleased song by The Weeknd, titled Blinding Lights.

While the commercial is only a minute-long, Mercedes-Benz announced that a full film starring the Starboy vocalist will be released just in time for Black Friday on November 29.

The snippet of Blinding Lights arrived on the heels of The Weeknd's return on Instagram, which prompted fans to believe his long-awaited fourth studio album was on the way.