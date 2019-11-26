news

The Weeknd previews new song in Mercedes-Benz commercial

26 November 2019 - 14:23 By AFP Relaxnews
The Weeknd makes a surprise appearance in a commercial for Mercedes-Benz's new EQC electric SUV.
Image: Supplied

The Canadian musician notably appeared in a commercial for Mercedes-Benz's new EQC electric SUV.

The advertisement, which first aired in Germany, also features an instrumental snippet of a yet-unreleased song by The Weeknd, titled Blinding Lights.

While the commercial is only a minute-long, Mercedes-Benz announced that a full film starring the Starboy vocalist will be released just in time for Black Friday on November 29.

The snippet of Blinding Lights arrived on the heels of The Weeknd's return on Instagram, which prompted fans to believe his long-awaited fourth studio album was on the way.

Details about the forthcoming full-length are still scarce now, although the musician cryptically tweeted last year that "some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though".

The Weeknd dropped his last full-length, Starboy, in 2016. The award-winning vocalist has since unveiled the six-song album My Dear Melancholy, which arrived in March 2018.

More recently, he shared the singles Lost in the Fire and Power is Power, on which he teamed with Travis Scott and SZA for the Game of Thrones companion soundtrack For the Throne.

In addition to working on his new album, The Weeknd will star in the upcoming film from the Safdie brothers alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield and NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

Uncut Gems, which will hit US theaters on December 13, has been described by distributor A24 as "an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score."

While waiting for both The Weeknd's new album and Uncut Gems, discover the commercial for Mercedes-Benz's new EQC electric SUV:

