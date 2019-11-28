news

Nissan to roll out hi-tech production system amid pressure to cut costs

28 November 2019 - 18:07 By Reuters
Nissan Motor Co. is introducing a new, higher-tech production system globally to try to boost efficiency
Nissan Motor Co. is introducing a new, higher-tech production system globally to try to boost efficiency
Image: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan Motor Co. is introducing a new, higher-tech production system globally to try to boost efficiency as it looks to reverse a slide in profitability.

The updated equipment and other technologies, which include increased automation for applying sealant and installing power trains, will be rolled out starting with Nissan's Tochigi factory from next year at a cost of 33 billion yen (roughly R4.48bn), the company said on Thursday.

Japan's No. 2 automaker declined to say which other plants would be upgraded, or the total budget for the project.

Nissan has seen profit plunge this fiscal year, hit by a stronger yen and falling sales in its key markets of China and the US, forcing it to slash its forecast for operating income to an 11-year low.

A new executive team is due to take over from December 1, headed by 53-year-old Makoto Uchida, who ran Nissan's China business. The change comes a year after the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10% through 2023 to rein in costs which the company says ballooned under Ghosn.

MORE

Renault gifts the Pope a Dacia Duster

On Wednesday, Groupe Renault gifted Pope Francis a unique Dacia Duster 4X4 (badged as a Renault here in SA), designed with all his mobility needs in ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has already sold out

Less than 10 days after officially unveiling the 2021 Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV, the first edition of the model is already sold out.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ford Ranger wins International Pick-up Award

The Ford Ranger has won the 2020 International Pick-up Award (IPUA) at a special gala ceremony in Lyon, France
Motoring
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Pick the 2019 Datsun Go at your own risk First Drives
  2. What to do when you're feeling drowsy behind the wheel Features
  3. One, two, three, four ... Ford and Tesla declare truck war news
  4. Final seven 2020 European Car of the Year candidates announced news
  5. How to protect your car from hail this summer Features

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X