New Nissan CEO pledges better performance, co-operation with Renault

Nissan Motor Co CEO Makoto Uchida said on Monday he would work to improve the automaker's financial performance and co-operate closely with alliance partner Renault SA, while maintaining Nissan's independence.

Uchida became CEO of Nissan on Sunday, as Japan's number two carmaker tries to recover from a profit slump and draw a line under a year of turmoil after the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Nissan is betting that bringing new blood into its executive ranks will help to get the company back on track financially after years of aggressive expansion in the US and other regions pummelled overall profitability.

The new executive team, which also includes CFO Stephen Ma and COO Ashwani Gupta, took the helm this month, a year after former chairperson Ghosn was arrested on financial misconduct charges in Japan.

Known for his straight-talking manner and relentless focus on cost control, Uchida is Nissan's third CEO since September, when Hiroto Saikawa, a protégé of Ghosn, was forced to resign after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.