Toyota plans to launch over 30 new vehicles in three years

Over the next 36 months, Toyota is planning on making 31 vehicle announcements, spanning from new car launches to model refreshes and introducing additional trims.

At the annual company holiday party in Detroit, Toyota's executive VP of sales North America Bob Carter announced that “31 new announcements” will be made over the next three years, as reported by Roadshow.

It's likely that those announcements won't all be for brand new vehicles that have never seen before; instead, we'll probably be seeing various refreshed models introduced from both Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus. All the brands' segments will presumably be getting a new addition of some sort, which means we'll soon be seeing new pickups, sedans, SUVs, and crossovers — electric, hybrid and petrol-powered — over the upcoming years.

Carter later continued to state that in 2021, we can expect to see, “10 new products, either refreshed products, derivative products or products that are currently not in either of the brands' line-ups to be introduced.” Such a statement implies that Toyota and Lexus will be introducing not only new vehicles, but entirely new segments that they're not currently involved in. New types of Toyota-branded EVs could be on the horizon.