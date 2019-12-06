news

Toyota plans to launch over 30 new vehicles in three years

06 December 2019 - 17:48 By AFP Relaxnews
Toyota plans to make 31 new announcements over the next three years.
Toyota plans to make 31 new announcements over the next three years.
Image: AFP Photo

Over the next 36 months, Toyota is planning on making 31 vehicle announcements, spanning from new car launches to model refreshes and introducing additional trims.

At the annual company holiday party in Detroit, Toyota's executive VP of sales North America Bob Carter announced that “31 new announcements” will be made over the next three years, as reported by Roadshow.

It's likely that those announcements won't all be for brand new vehicles that have never seen before; instead, we'll probably be seeing various refreshed models introduced from both Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus. All the brands' segments will presumably be getting a new addition of some sort, which means we'll soon be seeing new pickups, sedans, SUVs, and crossovers — electric, hybrid and petrol-powered — over the upcoming years.

Carter later continued to state that in 2021, we can expect to see, “10 new products, either refreshed products, derivative products or products that are currently not in either of the brands' line-ups to be introduced.” Such a statement implies that Toyota and Lexus will be introducing not only new vehicles, but entirely new segments that they're not currently involved in. New types of Toyota-branded EVs could be on the horizon.

READ MORE

China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies: ministry

China's industry ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars: survey

Carmakers, ride-hailing and technology companies ploughing money into the development of electric, self-driving and shared car services will find ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

GM, LG Chem to announce EV battery joint venture in Ohio

South Korea's LG Chem said on Thursday it would invest $916 million (roughly R13,435,155,200) in its US subsidiary by 2023 to set up an electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Which is SA’s best double cab bakkie? Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Daft name aside, the new 2019 Hyundai Venue really rocks First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | We tell you what it's like to pilot the VW Golf 8 First Drives
  4. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  5. WATCH | Ford turns coffee bean waste into car parts in collaboration with ... news

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X