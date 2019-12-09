news

Aston Martin, Airbus collaborating on project set to be unveiled in early 2020

09 December 2019 - 20:10 By AFP Relaxnews
Aston Martin will collaborate with Airbus to build something new for the skies.
Aston Martin will collaborate with Airbus to build something new for the skies.
Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aston Martin has revealed that it is partnering with Airbus to create something that mixes together "the best of automotive and aeronautical design."

On Monday, luxury automobile manufacturer Aston Martin announced a partnership made with Airbus Corporate Helicopters to bring "together automotive and aeronautical design teams" to make a creation that will be unveiled in just a few weeks. 

For 12 months, the companies have "worked together on the aesthetic styling of the first product from this collaboration" which combines design cues of both luxury sports cars and aeronautical vehicles.

Neither Aston Martin nor Airbus have revealed what will be resulting from this partnership. The product, simply referred to as a "creation", will be unveiled in the French Alps on January 3 2020.

Limited edition Aston Martin Concorde homage takes wing

British automaker Aston Martin has created a tribute to the Concorde with the new special edition of its DBS Superleggera, produced in collaboration ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Bowmore and Aston Martin to release exclusive whisky series

Luxury British brands Aston Martin and whisky-maker Bowmore have teamed up in a partnership that will see limited-edition whisky bottlings
Motoring
1 week ago

This is the new Aston Martin DBX in all its uncamouflaged glory

Despite being founded over a century ago, Aston Martin has only just unveiled its first SUV: the DBX.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Which is SA’s best double cab bakkie? Features
  2. These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now Features
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2019 Renault Kwid Reviews
  4. Six ways you can be a better driver Features
  5. Here are the 14 finalists in SA's 2020 Car of the Year competition news

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X