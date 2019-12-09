Aston Martin, Airbus collaborating on project set to be unveiled in early 2020
Aston Martin has revealed that it is partnering with Airbus to create something that mixes together "the best of automotive and aeronautical design."
On Monday, luxury automobile manufacturer Aston Martin announced a partnership made with Airbus Corporate Helicopters to bring "together automotive and aeronautical design teams" to make a creation that will be unveiled in just a few weeks.
NEWS: Aston Martin and Airbus prepare to take to the skies. Bringing together automotive and aeronautical design teams, the first creation from our new relationship with @AirbusHeli will be revealed early in 2020.#AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/xsqJAor69q— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) December 9, 2019
For 12 months, the companies have "worked together on the aesthetic styling of the first product from this collaboration" which combines design cues of both luxury sports cars and aeronautical vehicles.
Neither Aston Martin nor Airbus have revealed what will be resulting from this partnership. The product, simply referred to as a "creation", will be unveiled in the French Alps on January 3 2020.