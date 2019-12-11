news

Ducati to sell MotoGP parts as memorabilia

11 December 2019 - 07:46 By AFP Relaxnews
An example of a camshaft on offer from Ducati Memorabilia.
Italian manufacturer Ducati has launched an original initiative that will delight motorsports fans by putting up for sale a whole series of original parts from competition motorcycles, which are to find a new life as collectibles. Now anyone can buy a camshaft or piston from a machine that has competed in MotoGP or Superbike. 

The idea of the Ducati Memorabilia project is to offer real collectors' items from the racing world: crankshafts, camshafts, pistons, connecting rods, and so on Each part put up for sale will be delivered in an elegant box, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Each lot is signed by Claudio Domenicali, the Ducati CEO, and Gigi Dall'Igna, the director of Ducati Corse, and each will be accompanied by a technical description and information on the season of the rider concerned. Initially, the parts will be available for order from Ducati dealers, before being distributed online by the Ducati website in 2020.

