Tesla's German plant to produce 500,000 cars a year: Bild

11 December 2019 - 12:03 By Reuters
Rain drops on a Model 3 Tesla vehicle.
Rain drops on a Model 3 Tesla vehicle.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that a site in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, had been chosen to build Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Tesla will invest up to €4bn in the plant.

Tesla's Gigafactory will create 10,000 jobs, Bild said, citing planning documents to develop the site, which is as large as 420 soccer pitches.

Construction will start in 2020, the newspaper reported. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

