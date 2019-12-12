news

Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system

You can pay your traffic fines online and possibly benefit from a 20% discount

12 December 2019 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
Avoid nasty surprises where the law is concerned by paying your traffic fines before travelling.
Image: Supplied

With expected encounters with traffic officials at roadblocks every festive season, a company has come up with a nifty, convenient and free way for South African motorists to clear up outstanding fines before hitting the roads to holiday destinations.

Fines SA has service arrangements with more than 250 municipalities and it has official access to a central database for checking outstanding fines. All you need do is go to its website, www.finesSA.co.za, and enter your details and ID number. The system then taps into the records and reverts to you with any outstanding fines with 48 hours of registration.

Alternatively, send your ID number, name, cellphone number and e-mail address to info@finesSA.co.za. Payment of traffic fines is via cash, EFT, Snapscan or Zapper, and you are guaranteed an electronic receipt for the transaction.

It’s as simple as that and beats the alternative of standing in municipal queues.

