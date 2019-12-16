news

WATCH | How Porsche and Lucasfilms collaborated to build a 'Star Wars' spaceship

16 December 2019 - 12:48 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche and Lucasfilm have teamed up to create a 'Star Wars'-inspired starship.
Porsche and Lucasfilm have teamed up to create a 'Star Wars'-inspired starship.
Image: Supplied

After months of brainstorming, Porsche and Lucasfilm have revealed the design of the promised starship, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, first announced a few months ago.

Back in October, Porsche indicated that it was collaborating with Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars saga, to create an intergalactic starship to celebrate The Rise of Skywalker. On Friday, the team unveiled their creation: The Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter. 

Just the design of the model took two months to finalise; the vehicle resulting from these weeks of planning will be 1.5m long.

Though the Starfighter has obviously been inspired by similar vehicles in the Star Wars universe, various components like the cabin and the "highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan," according to Porsche's vice-president of style, Michael Mauer. 

Vice-president and executive creative director for Lucasfilm, Doug Chiang, similarly said: "It is thrilling to infuse Star Wars with Porsche styling to create an iconic new spaceship that could exist both on Earth or in the cinematic universe."

Besides characteristically Porsche design components, like the daytime running lights, are fantastical Star Wars elements like Blasters, aka rayguns.

The Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter will be presented at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" which will take place later this month in Los Angeles.

MORE

10 cars that thrilled us the most in 2019

Business Day Motor News editor Denis Droppa gives a rundown of the best vehicles launched in SA this year
Motoring
4 days ago

One, two, three, four ... Ford and Tesla declare truck war

Tesla and Ford were in a virtual stare-down on Tuesday in the macho truck world, each claiming their electric pick-up was strongest
Motoring
2 weeks ago

'The future is electric': How Porsche plans to battle Tesla in the US

More than half the cars produced by Porsche will be electric by 2025, the German manufacturer's North American chief said on Tuesday as he set out ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi trade rides for a day Motorsport
  2. Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system news
  3. WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride Features
  4. These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now Features
  5. Android Auto comes to BMW at last news

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X