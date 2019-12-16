WATCH | How Porsche and Lucasfilms collaborated to build a 'Star Wars' spaceship

After months of brainstorming, Porsche and Lucasfilm have revealed the design of the promised starship, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, first announced a few months ago.

Back in October, Porsche indicated that it was collaborating with Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars saga, to create an intergalactic starship to celebrate The Rise of Skywalker. On Friday, the team unveiled their creation: The Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter.

Just the design of the model took two months to finalise; the vehicle resulting from these weeks of planning will be 1.5m long.