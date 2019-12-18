Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler agree on terms of mega-merger

Ranking behind global rivals such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Toyota, the combined group will have a workforce of more than 400,000, total revenues of close to 170bn euros (more than R2.7-trillion) and annual unit sales of 8.7-million vehicles.

Its brands will include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The joint entity will have "the leadership, resources and scale to be at the forefront of a new era of sustainable mobility," said PSA and Fiat Chrysler.

The tie-up – which the two sides had originally agreed to at the end of October – will "deliver approximately 3.7bn euros (R59bn) in estimated annual synergies" or cost savings.

The merger is expected to be completed in 12 to 15 months.

'Huge opportunity'

"Our merger is a huge opportunity to take a stronger position in the auto industry as we seek to master the transition to a world of clean, safe and sustainable mobility," said PSA's Carlos Tavares.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said the deal was "a union of two companies with incredible brands and a skilled and dedicated workforce".

"Both have faced the toughest of times and have emerged as agile, smart, formidable competitors," he said.