Fashion house Aimé Leon Dore teases upcoming collaboration with Porsche

Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis has teased a fresh collaboration with German luxury car manufacturer Porsche, just days after he revealed via Instagram that his existing partnership with New Balance will also continue.

The short clip uploaded to the official Instagram profiles of both the car marque and the New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand is as svelte as it is mysterious. It shows an ice-white Porsche 911 Carrera 4 964 motoring down a snowy mountain, with the footage culminating in the two brands' logos side by side, announcing the intriguing tie-up.

The car features a noticeably low stance, a rear ducktail spoiler and a red emblem on the front quarter panel. While specific details of the tie-up are still scarce, the caption for the teaser does suggest a vague unveil date: “PORSCHE & AIMÉ LEON DORE. COMING 2020.”