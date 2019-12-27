news

Fashion house Aimé Leon Dore teases upcoming collaboration with Porsche

27 December 2019 - 19:26 By AFP Relaxnews
The ice-white Porsche 911 Carrera 4 964 as seen in the Instagram clip.
Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis has teased a fresh collaboration with German luxury car manufacturer Porsche, just days after he revealed via Instagram that his existing partnership with New Balance will also continue.

The short clip uploaded to the official Instagram profiles of both the car marque and the New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand is as svelte as it is mysterious. It shows an ice-white Porsche 911 Carrera 4 964 motoring down a snowy mountain, with the footage culminating in the two brands' logos side by side, announcing the intriguing tie-up.

The car features a noticeably low stance, a rear ducktail spoiler and a red emblem on the front quarter panel. While specific details of the tie-up are still scarce, the caption for the teaser does suggest a vague unveil date: “PORSCHE & AIMÉ LEON DORE. COMING 2020.”

A fan of automotive culture, Santis has previously displayed his love of fast, fashionable cars through ALD's collections, most recently via his brand's release of a crew neck sweater with a similar 911 graphic carrying a Christmas tree above its Mulberry Street address.

2020 promises to be a big one for the designer label, with a continued sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand New Balance also recently confirmed, and slated to drop in the new year.

ALD has a long-standing history with New Balance. The two brands most recently came together on a pack comprising 990v2 and 990v5 model shoes, and they also teamed up on a pack of 997s in April, all of which were very well received by sneaker fans worldwide.

