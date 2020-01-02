Hyundai, Kia sales drop to 7-year low on China weakness, forecast better 2020

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company and affiliate Kia Motors turned in their lowest sales in seven years in 2019 as business in China slumped, missing their target for a fifth straight time, but forecast better numbers for 2020.

Weak 2019 sales underline the challenges Hyundai Motor Group has been facing, including a string of annual profit declines at Hyundai and higher costs to develop future technologies, even as the global auto market stagnates.

“The market environment is very uncertain and internal and external challenges will intensify,” group heir apparent Eui-sun Chung said on Thursday. But he reiterated that the group would continue to focus on profitability and technology investment.