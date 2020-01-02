Watch | VW says goodbye to Beetle with emotional video

Production of the third-generation Beetle came to an end in July 2019, as the last model rolled off the production line in Puebla, Mexico.

It was a sad occasion for fans, as the venerable “Volksie” has been with us in various shapes and forms since the late 1930s.

Quelling rumours that the Beetle might be revived, VW has created an animated short film called The Last Mile to say a final farewell to the iconic car.

The touching film tells the story of a man whose major life events — from childhood to elderly age — are influenced by the presence of a Beetle. It starts with the young boy’s father bringing the Beetle home. The boy is then seen learning to drive and going on dates, before eventually taking ownership of the vehicle.

The boy is next seen as a young man, falling in love, starting a family and watching his own children grow, until he's an elderly gentleman and the Beetle flies away into the sky. At the end of the clip, there's a glimpse of the ID4, a battery-electric crossover SUV due in 2020 — a “people's car” for a new era.