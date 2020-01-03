Barcelona bans old cars from city streets in bid to cut pollution

Barcelona on Thursday imposed a ban on older, high-polluting vehicles during most of the day in an attempt to reduce air pollution in Spain's second-largest city.

Petrol-powered cars registered in Spain before 2000 and diesel-powered cars registered before 2006 are now banned from most city streets on weekdays between 7am and 8pm. Owners face a fine of at least 100 euros (roughly R1,600) if they violate the rule.

All banned vehicles will be allowed to enter the city only 10 times a year.

Owners of vehicles registered outside Spain can request permission from city hall to drive in the Mediterranean coastal city, which is home to 1.6-million people.

Beginning in 2021, older vans, trucks and buses will also be banned.