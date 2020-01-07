Carlos Ghosn to 'speak freely' after his escape; what's in store?

On Wednesday afternoon, ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is set to hold his first live news conference since his arrest in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges, saying his escape from Japan has meant he can communicate “freely”.

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairperson has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of “back-stabbing” and “conspiracy” by Nissan executives who wanted to derail his efforts to merge the two automakers.

Ghosn, who fled to his childhood home of Lebanon just more than a week ago, has gone from being one of the world's best-known businessmen to an international fugitive in little more than a year. He is due to address reporters in Beirut.

WHAT IS GHOSN EXPECTED TO SAY?

The news conference will give Ghosn a chance to further detail his assertions that Nissan executives, with help from the Japanese government, conspired to orchestrate his downfall to prevent Nissan being merged with alliance partner Renault.

His lawyers have previously said he was the victim of a “secret task force” formed by government officials and Nissan executives who wanted him out.

In a video message in April, he said there were a “few executives” that targeted him “for their own interest and for their own selfish fears”.