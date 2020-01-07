news

How to ensure you’re paying a fair price for a used car

The FirstCheck app allows buyers and sellers of pre-owned vehicles to check values and legal status from a smartphone

07 January 2020 - 08:07 By Motoring Reporter
The FirstCheck app makes shopping for cars safer, more convenient and less argumentative when it comes to price negotiations.
The FirstCheck app makes shopping for cars safer, more convenient and less argumentative when it comes to price negotiations.
Image: Supplied

The TransUnion Auto dealer’s guide, known in industry circles as the “blue book”, has been in use for more than 55 years.

The guide contains the retail and trade values of every make and model of car on the market, but modern technology is making it easier for SA consumers to avoid being ripped off when buying or selling a second-hand car, in the form of the FirstCheck smartphone app. 

With the app, available on Android and iOS, consumers are able access information such as the current market value of a specific car, its full history and the legal status of the vehicle, including whether a car is still under finance or flagged as stolen.

 “This will help people avoid popular scams, like selling cars with hidden faults, accident-damaged vehicles or vehicles that are still under finance with a bank — which means the bank is still the legal owner, and will report that car as stolen or attempt to take it back,” says Kriben Reddy, head of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

The information is based on monthly information received from dealers across the country. Its importance is further enhanced by banks and insurers also depending on it to determine finance and insurance risk.

Recently added to the app are up-to-date credit scores and a Market Price Indicator based on advertised prices of cars from websites across the country to provide the best view of the prices being asked for specific vehicles at any given moment.

The Confidence Level highlights the certainty of the price: the higher the number of data points, the higher the confidence level in a particular price point.

MORE

The top 8 quirkiest motoring moments of 2019

Self-steering golf balls, silenced Lambos, and an ultra-black BMW make up some of the year’s weirder exploits
Motoring
2 weeks ago

These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now

As the economy has tightened, South Africans are keeping their cars for longer than before. Given this fact, which golden oldie is the top seller in ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

The secondhand sedans our motoring experts think you should buy

In the market for a pre-owned sedan? To help you make a wise buy, our motoring experts have put together this handy car guideHOW WE PUT THIS BUYER'S ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

The secondhand SUVs our motoring experts think you should buy

In the market for a pre-owned SUV? To help you make an informed buy, our motoring experts have put together a handy guide to purchasing large, ...
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Buying a secondhand hatchback? Here's our motoring experts pick of the best

To help you make a wise buy, our motoring experts have put together a handy guide to the best-value pre-owned hot, small and family hatchbacks
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Watch | VW says goodbye to Beetle with emotional video news
  2. SA road users embracing technology 'but are wary of self-driving cars' news
  3. Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away with R42 billion news
  4. McLaren's new supercar achieves 403km/h - as promised news
  5. Fernando Alonso hits a rock as SA's Giniel de Villiers wins Dakar stage 2 news

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X