Rolls-Royce's annual sales surge 25%
Luxury car maker's impressive growth driven by demand for Cullinan SUV
Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it had recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first SUV, the Cullinan, just a year after the launch.
The 116-year-old British company said it sold a record 5,152 cars in 2019, compared with 4,107 the previous year.
"Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020," said chief executive officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.
The Cullinan was unveiled in 2018.
The BMW-owned brand's strong numbers serve as a breather at a time when the global car industry is still grappling with various challenges amid a broader economic slowdown that dented sales of manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Ford.
North America continued to be the biggest contributor, with about a third of Rolls-Royce's total sales, followed by China and Europe.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa (MEA) saw 29% sales growth compared with 2018, spurred by sales of the Cullinan and Phantom.