Rolls-Royce's annual sales surge 25%

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it had recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first SUV, the Cullinan, just a year after the launch.

The 116-year-old British company said it sold a record 5,152 cars in 2019, compared with 4,107 the previous year.

"Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020," said chief executive officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.

The Cullinan was unveiled in 2018.