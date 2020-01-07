news

Rolls-Royce's annual sales surge 25%

Luxury car maker's impressive growth driven by demand for Cullinan SUV

07 January 2020 - 13:55 By Reuters
The Cullinan, Rolls-Royce's first SUV, played a big part in boosting the company's sales last year.
The Cullinan, Rolls-Royce's first SUV, played a big part in boosting the company's sales last year.
Image: Supplied

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it had recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first SUV, the Cullinan, just a year after the launch.

The 116-year-old British company said it sold a record 5,152 cars in 2019, compared with 4,107 the previous year.

"Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020," said chief executive officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.

The Cullinan was unveiled in 2018.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV makes history at Cullinan mine

Vehicle handed to its new owner at the very mine that the luxury SUV is named after
Motoring
9 months ago

The BMW-owned brand's strong numbers serve as a breather at a time when the global car industry is still grappling with various challenges amid a broader economic slowdown that dented sales of manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Ford.

North America continued to be the biggest contributor, with about a third of Rolls-Royce's total sales, followed by China and Europe. 

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa (MEA) saw 29% sales growth compared with 2018, spurred by sales of the Cullinan and Phantom.

READ MORE:

Bentley won't launch fully electric car until at least 2025

In an interview with Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark, published by Automotive News Europe earlier this week, he said consumers shouldn't expect to see an ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Porsche releases punchy new Macan GTS

With an output power that has been boosted to 280kW, the new Porsche Macan GTS offers 15kW more than its predecessor
Motoring
2 weeks ago

10 cars that thrilled us the most in 2019

Business Day Motor News editor Denis Droppa gives a rundown of the best vehicles launched in SA this year
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA road users embracing technology 'but are wary of self-driving cars' news
  2. Watch | VW says goodbye to Beetle with emotional video news
  3. Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi news
  4. Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away with R42 billion news
  5. McLaren's new supercar achieves 403km/h - as promised news

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X