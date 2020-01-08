Audi showcases 'empathetic' car at CES 2020

Audi is pressing on with the digital revolution of its cars at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with its AI:ME show car.

“You open the door, take a seat and get away from the urban stress on the fully automated Audi that represents a personal third living space, alongside our homes and workplaces,” says Audi.

Passengers can use eye-tracking to communicate with the show car and have it order their favourite food, for example.

It offers what Audi bills as the next level in compact electric drive architecture, with level 4 autonomous driving to allow occupants to do what they like with their time on board.

They can use its 2,770mm-long wheelbase as a place of entertainment, communication or simple relaxation, and a pair of VR goggles in the car allows occupants to take a virtual flight across spectacular landscapes.

The technology adapts virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real time, thanks to a self-learning navigation system that saves preferred destinations, connects them with the date, time and current traffic situations, and derives suggested routes from this data.