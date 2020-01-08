news

WATCH | Lamborghini Huracán gains AI driving partner in Amazon Alexa

Voice commands will be used to activate convenience items like climate control and lights

08 January 2020
Lamborghini is enhancing its sports car driving experience with the cloud-based voice service from Amazon.
Lamborghini has become the first car company to incorporate Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence assistant, in its top of the pile Huracán EVO model.

Connected to the infotainment system, new levels of in-car control via Alexa will allow drivers to activate functions like climate control, interior lighting and seat heating with voice commands.

This addition will benefit safety and convenience of owners while piloting this rapid super car inside the button-rich cockpit. Alexa will also be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) of the four-wheel drive Huracán EVO for drivers to use voice-activation to make phone calls, control the navigation, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather and more.  

Lamborghini and Amazon are both  working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its on-board infotainment systems,” said Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto at Amazon.

The addition of Amazon Alexa in the Huracán range is a great move - if it can hear your commands above the intensity of a Lambo revving at full chat.
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: “The Huracán EVO is an outstanding driver’s car, and connectivity enables our customers to focus on the driving, thus enhancing their Lamborghini experience.

“This is the first time an automaker will deliver in-cabin car control through Amazon Alexa to bring together car controls as well as smart commands and Alexa’s standard capabilities,” continued Domenicali.

The first Huracán EVO equipped with “Alexa” is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.  The Alexa option will be available during the course of 2020 in the whole Huracán EVO family, including the newly-launched rear-wheel drive version.

