WATCH | Lamborghini Huracán gains AI driving partner in Amazon Alexa

Lamborghini has become the first car company to incorporate Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence assistant, in its top of the pile Huracán EVO model.

Connected to the infotainment system, new levels of in-car control via Alexa will allow drivers to activate functions like climate control, interior lighting and seat heating with voice commands.

This addition will benefit safety and convenience of owners while piloting this rapid super car inside the button-rich cockpit. Alexa will also be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) of the four-wheel drive Huracán EVO for drivers to use voice-activation to make phone calls, control the navigation, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather and more.

Lamborghini and Amazon are both working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its on-board infotainment systems,” said Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto at Amazon.