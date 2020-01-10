news

F1 champion Hamilton donates R7.1m to Australian wildlife rescue

The bushfires have left 26 people dead and killed or injured an estimated billion animals

10 January 2020 - 11:30 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton encouraged his millions of followers to join him in thinking about the impact we are having on the planet.
Lewis Hamilton encouraged his millions of followers to join him in thinking about the impact we are having on the planet.
Image: Reuters

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating $500,000 (R7.1 milliion) towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in bushfires ravaging southeast Australia.

The Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and become outspoken about the environment, posted a clip on social media of a scorched koala being tended to against a backdrop of smoke and flames.

The bushfires have left 26 people dead and killed or injured an estimated billion animals.

"It saddens me deeply to know that over 1-billion animals in Australia died a painful death, no way out, not their fault," commented the Mercedes driver, who will start his bid for a record-equalling seventh title in Melbourne in March.

"My love of animals is no secret and I can't help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction."

The 35-year-old urged his 14-million followers on Instagram, and 5.6 million on Twitter, to "join me in thinking about the impact we are having on our planet".

"Let's work together to make small changes, and encourage our family and friends to do the same, so we can help shift the direction we’re going in," said Hamilton, who said he was donating to Wires Wildlife Rescue, WWF Australia and rural fire services.

Renault's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has also used social media to call for donations and said he had contributed.

He said he would also be signing and raffling his race suit from this year's Australian Grand Prix to raise more funds.

Other Australian sports figures and international tennis players in the country for tournaments ahead of the Australian Open have also raised funds in support of relief and recovery efforts.

Shane Warne’s cap raises R10m for bushfire appeal

Sydney - Cricket star Shane Warne’s “baggy green” cap sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (almolst R10-million) Friday, with all funds going ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Australia calls for another mass evacuation as monster bushfires return

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the country's heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How to ensure you’re paying a fair price for a used car news
  2. Here’s how much more you’re paying for fuel than a year ago news
  3. WATCH | Elon Musk creates Twitter storm with awkward dance moves news
  4. Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi news
  5. All the new cars headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X