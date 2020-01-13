WATCH | A Tesla that talks to (and farts at) pedestrians

On Sunday, the Tesla co-founder and CEO published a video on Twitter demonstrating Tesla cars' upcoming ability to talk to pedestrians via external speakers.

Instead of having to roll down the window during the brisk months of winter to talk to pedestrians and other people outside the vehicle, Tesla owners will soon be able to speak to them through a set of external speakers.

Company CEO Elon Musk demonstrated this upcoming tool in a tweet published on Sunday showing a red Tesla saying "Well, don't just stand there staring. Hop in!"

Commenting on the video, Musk said: "And, of course, your car will be able to [fart emoji] in their general direction."

Though no information was provided explaining how the tool will work or when it will be available, it appears Tesla owners will be able to select between standard sound clips made to comply with EV sound requirements and also between absurd and amusing (and possible fart) clips for the driver with a Musk-like sense of humor.

The feature is said to be coming "soon".