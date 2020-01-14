news

Aston Martin about-turn: Rapide E won't be sold to the public - report

14 January 2020 - 11:58 By AFP Relaxnews
The Aston Martin Rapide E made its world debut at Auto Shanghai 2019.
Image: Supplied

In a report late last week, Autocar said Aston Martin had cancelled its plans to put the all-electric Rapide E into production, despite pre-orders for the model having opened as far back as April.

A few months shy of a year following the Aston Martin Rapide E's world debut at Auto Shanghai 2019, sources close to the brand told Autocar on Friday that the company no longer planned to put the electric model into production.

This news comes months after Aston Martin opened pre-orders for the model - 155 were expected to be built. Now, according to Autocar, the Rapide E will "become a research project used to further Aston's broader electrification programme, with no intention of producing customer cars".

The company has not yet issued an official statement on the news. It is unknown how many of the 155 models were reserved and what the official customer price was. Rather than launching this EV, the company is said to be focusing on the launch of its first SUV.

The first deliveries of that model, the DBX, are expected to begin during the second quarter of this year.

