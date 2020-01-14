BMW rumoured to be retiring i8 hybrid sports car range

BMW’s i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, in coupé and roadster form, is rumoured to be being sent to pasture as early as April. It is said that the pioneering range that kicked off the trend of electric sports cars in 2014 will cease to be sold, as its maker shifts gear to pay attention to electrifying cars such as the iX3 and iNext SUV, as well as entrenching its new all-electric i4 sedan.

Seemingly, it’s a complete departure from shapely BMW performance coupés. The hearsay also suggests the Vision M Next concept BMW, unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, forms the base of a replacement model expected to arrive in the next five years.

According to UK website Autocar, a company spokesperson said: “UK customers interested in a built-to-order car will need to have placed their order with their local retailer by the end of February.”

Furthermore, BMW research and development bosses are said to have confirmed to the website last year that decisions were being made about the future of the i8 and that it could be reborn as an electric rival to the second-generation Tesla Roadster and long-rumoured Audi R8 e-tron.

BMW dealerships in the UK are also reported to have started to significantly slash the prices of new i8s in the purported run-up to its departure.