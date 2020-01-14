news

BMW rumoured to be retiring i8 hybrid sports car range

A new concept sports BMW shown late in 2019 is likely to replace the pioneering roadster

14 January 2020 - 11:43 By Phuti Mpyane
Could it be it time to bid farewell to BMW’s plug-in exotics, as rumours suggest?
Could it be it time to bid farewell to BMW’s plug-in exotics, as rumours suggest?
Image: supplied

BMW’s i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, in coupé and roadster form, is rumoured to be being sent to pasture as early as April. It is said that the pioneering range that kicked off the trend of electric sports cars in 2014 will cease to be sold, as its maker shifts gear to pay attention to electrifying cars such as the iX3 and iNext SUV, as well as entrenching its new all-electric i4 sedan.

Seemingly, it’s a complete departure from shapely BMW performance coupés. The hearsay also suggests the Vision M Next concept BMW, unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, forms the base of a replacement model expected to arrive in the next five years. 

According to UK website Autocar, a company spokesperson said: “UK customers interested in a built-to-order car will need to have placed their order with their local retailer by the end of February.”

Furthermore, BMW research and development bosses are said to have confirmed to the website last year that decisions were being made about the future of the i8 and that it could be reborn as an electric rival to the second-generation Tesla Roadster and long-rumoured Audi R8 e-tron.

BMW dealerships in the UK are also reported to have started to significantly slash the prices of new i8s in the purported run-up to its departure.

MORE

BMW to reportedly slash model range

Cars to be axed said to include the X2 and 2 Series Gran Tourer
Motoring
5 months ago

These are the 10 most searched for hybrid cars in South Africa

Porsche 918 and BMW i8 collect the most clicks while the Toyota Prius lags behind
Motoring
5 months ago

INTERVIEW | BMW's Adrian van Hooydonk talks cars past to future

Bruce Fraser chats to BMW’s head of design at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.
Motoring
7 months ago

German artist turns a BMW i8 into a multicoloured mobile sculpture

Thomas Scheibitz transforms his friend's hybrid-electric sports car into something special
Motoring
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019 news
  2. Portuguese biker Paulo Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally Motorsport
  3. WATCH | A Tesla that talks to (and farts at) pedestrians news
  4. All the new cars headed for SA New Models
  5. Mustang Steve McQueen drove in 'Bullitt' auctioned for R53m news

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X