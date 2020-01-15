news

Rome bans diesel cars in battle to curb pollution

15 January 2020 - 12:38 By Reuters
Pollution levels have also risen sharply in other cities, including Milan, Turin, Florence, Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia and Modena, forcing local authorities there to restrict drivers.
Pollution levels have also risen sharply in other cities, including Milan, Turin, Florence, Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia and Modena, forcing local authorities there to restrict drivers.
Image: Henadzi Pechan / 123rf

Rome banned all diesel vehicles from its roads on Tuesday to try to combat rising pollution, with numerous other cities in central and northern Italy also imposing curbs to cut harmful emissions.

A prolonged period of sunny weather with no rain and little wind has triggered dozens of smog alerts across the country.

Rome city council banned diesel cars, vans and motorbikes during peak hours, with the worst polluting vehicles barred from the streets from dawn to dusk.

The local transport authority said the order would affect about one million vehicles, angering oil companies, who accused the city council of over-reacting.

Barcelona bans old cars from city streets in bid to cut pollution

Barcelona on Thursday imposed a ban on older, high-polluting vehicles during most of the day in an attempt to reduce air pollution in Spain's second ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Italy has a permitted limit for fine particle pollution (PM10) of 50 micrograms per cubic metre. Some areas of Rome have exceeded that level — above which air quality is considered a potential health hazard — in 10 of the past 12 days.

Pollution levels have also risen sharply in other cities, including Milan, Turin, Florence, Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia and Modena, forcing local authorities there to restrict drivers.

However, Rome was the only city to outlaw all diesel vehicles, drawing the ire of the Italian association of oil companies.

“This appears to be a totally unjustified decision from a scientific point of view, which offers no environmental advantage and therefore unnecessarily penalises a wide range of citizens," it said in a statement.

By contrast, environmental group Legambiente accused Rome of dragging its feet.

“This decision was incredibly delayed. The city council is only banning diesel following 10 days of poisoned air," it said in a statement.

MORE

Poland's consumer watchdog latest to fine Volkswagen for emissions cheat

Knives are still out in Dieselgate, despite record number of clean electric cars launched by the company
Motoring
50 minutes ago

Toyota upgrades king of the jungle

Popular Land Cruiser gets a better sound system and new exterior paint options
Motoring
1 hour ago

End of an era as Bentley bids farewell to Mulsanne

Mulsanne range makes way for the Flying Spur, which becomes the new flagship limo.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Portuguese biker Paulo Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally Motorsport
  2. Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019 news
  3. WATCH | A Tesla that talks to (and farts at) pedestrians news
  4. Mustang Steve McQueen drove in 'Bullitt' auctioned for R53m news
  5. All the new cars headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X