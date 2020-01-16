news

CAR TECH

New shape-shifting car seat makes you think you’re walking

Jaguar Land Rover’s pioneering technology could help reduce health risks caused by sitting down for too long

16 January 2020 - 12:30 By Motoring Reporter
The ‘morphable’ Jaguar Land Rover seat system continually adjusts actuators in seat foam to simulate the rhythm of walking.
The ‘morphable’ Jaguar Land Rover seat system continually adjusts actuators in seat foam to simulate the rhythm of walking.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future — a shape-shifting system designed to tackle the health risks of sitting down for too long.

The “morphable” seat, being trialled by Jaguar Land Rover’s body interiors research division, uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you’re walking, and could be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a quarter of people worldwide — 1.4 billion — are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, which can shorten muscles in the legs, hips and gluteals, causing back pain. The weakened muscles also mean you are more likely to injure yourself from falls or strains.

Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020

Motoring Editor Denis Droppa looks at some the most anticipated automotive launches planned for SA this year.
Motoring
2 hours ago

By simulating the rhythm of walking, a movement known as pelvic oscillation, the technology can help mitigate against the health risks of sitting down for too long on extended journeys, with some drivers doing hundreds of kilometres a week.

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover chief medical officer, said: “The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects. We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe.”

It’s part of Jaguar Land Rover’s methods to improve customer wellbeing through technological innovation. Previous projects have included research to reduce the effects of motion sickness and the implementation of ultraviolet light technology to stop the spread of colds and flu.

MORE

Jaguar Land Rover chief wants alliances, not a merger

Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover's CEO told Reuters he is open to more alliances to lower the costs of developing technology, but is not looking ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Jaguar Land Rover's future dashboards could be replaced with OLED screens

Jaguar Land Rover working on completely swapping out the dash and body panels with curved OLED screens
Motoring
2 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover opens new centre of global operations

Mark Smyth attended the opening of Jaguar Land Rover’s new global headquarters at Gaydon in the UK
Motoring
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Mustang Steve McQueen drove in 'Bullitt' auctioned for R53m news
  2. Most SA fuel prices to rise next month as rand weakens against dollar news
  3. Portuguese biker Paulo Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally Motorsport
  4. WATCH | A Tesla that talks to (and farts at) pedestrians news
  5. All the new cars headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X