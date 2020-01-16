New shape-shifting car seat makes you think you’re walking

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future — a shape-shifting system designed to tackle the health risks of sitting down for too long.

The “morphable” seat, being trialled by Jaguar Land Rover’s body interiors research division, uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you’re walking, and could be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a quarter of people worldwide — 1.4 billion — are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, which can shorten muscles in the legs, hips and gluteals, causing back pain. The weakened muscles also mean you are more likely to injure yourself from falls or strains.