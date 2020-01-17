news

Technology

Intelligent climate control system for Golf 8

Volkswagen's new smart air conditioning system reacts to someone saying 'I'm cold'

17 January 2020 - 16:46 By AFP Relax/news
Volkswagen's new smart air-conditioning system reacts to someone saying 'I'm cold'.
Volkswagen's new smart air-conditioning system reacts to someone saying 'I'm cold'.
Image: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen has developed two answers to those brief scenarios during which some vehicle passengers are cold, and others are warm: The Air Care Climatronic and the Smart Climate tool.

The redesigned air-conditioning system, which comes with the Smart Climate menu natively integrated, can activate preconfigured temperature settings in response to statements like “warm feet”, “clear view”, or “I'm cold”. These settings can also be set to the touchslider found on the central console.

Five specific scenarios have been identified by the company as happening most frequently and have therefore been automatically included in the Smart Climate menu; “Clear view” demists the windows, “Warm feet” sends warm air to the footwell, “Warm hands” sends warm air through the air vents in the dash, “Cool feet” send cool air to the footwell, and “Fresh air” sends a cool breeze through the interior of the vehicle. Each of these settings only activates temporarily when prompted before the system resets itself to the previously active climate settings.

Complementing this menu is the ability of the Air Care Climatronic to respond to individuals' temperature requests and alter them only in said person's area; if the passenger says, “I'm cold,” and the temperature in their half of the vehicle will be adjusted accordingly. Additionally, the system will react to statements including “There's a draught” or “It's stuffy”.

 The Air Care Climatronic and its complementary Smart Climate menu are currently available only in the latest Golf.

RELATED ARTICLES

Next-generation Toyota 86 to get turbo power - report

Greatly improved power and torque should make the rear-wheel drive coupe a much better drifter
Motoring
7 hours ago

New shape-shifting car seat makes you think you’re walking

Jaguar Land Rover’s pioneering technology could help reduce health risks caused by sitting down for too long
Motoring
1 day ago

Range Rover hybrid works, if you will have it

There are tangible economic reasons to opt for the P400e above the dragons in the range, says Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mustang Steve McQueen drove in 'Bullitt' auctioned for R53m news
  2. Most SA fuel prices to rise next month as rand weakens against dollar news
  3. Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020 New Models
  4. SA’s most sold, and most searched for, used cars in 2019 news
  5. All the new cars headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X