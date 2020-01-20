First production 2020 Corvette Stingray sold at auction for R42m

At a Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona this past Saturday, the first production 2020 Chevy C8 Stingray was bought for $3m (about R43,593,150) – more than $2.9-million (roughly R42,139,610) above its manufacturer's suggested retail price.

During the summer of 2019, Chevrolet announced the eighth-generation drop-top version of the iconic American sports car, the 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray. Though the model was supposed to go into production by the end of the year, it was delayed until February 2020 due to an employee strike. Despite the fact that the first production model hasn't even been built yet, it was already on the slate at the auction house and sold for millions more than its actual base retail price of $59,995 (roughly R871,586).