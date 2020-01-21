Annual global passenger car sales: how your favourite brands stack up

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and other top car makers have reported their 2019 sales figures. Here is a rundown of their sales (in descending order):

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 2019 2018 % Volkswagen 6,278,300 6,244,900 +0.5

Audi 1,845,550 1,812,485 +1.8

Skoda 1,242,800 1,253,700 -0.9

Seat 574,100 517,600 +10.9

Porsche 280,800 256,300 +9.6

Total 10,974,600 10,834,000 +1.3.

Volkswagen reported 2019 vehicle deliveries that were slightly above the previous year's, beating a forecast for sales level with 2018.

PSA GROUP 2019 2018 %

Peugeot 1,456,463 1,750,214 -16.3

Citroen 992,825 1,046,229 -5.1

Opel Vauxhall 977,130 1,038,057 -5.9

DS 62,512 53,190 +17.4

Total 3,488,930 3,877,765 -10.0.

PSA's sales in China fell to a 10th of the 1-million vehicles a year target it had set itself a few years ago. Sales were also down in a Latin America and the Middle East-Africa region, punished by the group's forced withdrawal from Iran under threat of US sanctions.

RENAULT 2019 2018 %

Renault 1,944,934 2,123,615 -9.2

Dacia 690,525 654,996 +5.4

Lada 400,256 385,181 +3.9

Total 3,129,434 3,264,256 -3.4.

Renault reported a decline in worldwide deliveries, including a drop in the sales of its Renault brand, blaming the closure of the Iranian market and declining sales in China.

BMW 2019 2018 %

BMW 2,168,516 2,125,026 +1.2

Mini 346,639 361,458 -4.1

Rolls-Royce 5,152 4,107 +25.4

Total 2,520,307 2,490,664 +2.0.

The Munich-based company's main brand, BMW, posted a sales record in 2019 with its "X" branded SUVs accounting for 44% of global sales.

DAIMLER 2019 2018 %

Mercedes-Benz 2,339,562 2,310,185 +1.3

Smart 116,781 128,802 -9.3%

Total 2,456,343 2,438,987 +0.7%.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz reached its ninth consecutive year of record sales, retaining the title of biggest-selling premium car brand, ahead of BMW.

VOLVO 2019 2018 %

Volvo 705,452 642,253 +9.8.

Volvo reported a rise in worldwide sales as the success of its three SUV models allowed it to gain market share in China, the US and Europe while also reporting sales of plug-­in hybrid models up by almost a quarter in 2019.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER 2019 2018 %

Jaguar Land Rover 557,706 592,708 -6.0%.

Jaguar Land Rover reported a fall in sales hurt by the weakening Chinese car market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe.