Annual global passenger car sales: how your favourite brands stack up
Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and other top car makers have reported their 2019 sales figures. Here is a rundown of their sales (in descending order):
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 2019 2018 % Volkswagen 6,278,300 6,244,900 +0.5
Audi 1,845,550 1,812,485 +1.8
Skoda 1,242,800 1,253,700 -0.9
Seat 574,100 517,600 +10.9
Porsche 280,800 256,300 +9.6
Total 10,974,600 10,834,000 +1.3.
Volkswagen reported 2019 vehicle deliveries that were slightly above the previous year's, beating a forecast for sales level with 2018.
PSA GROUP 2019 2018 %
Peugeot 1,456,463 1,750,214 -16.3
Citroen 992,825 1,046,229 -5.1
Opel Vauxhall 977,130 1,038,057 -5.9
DS 62,512 53,190 +17.4
Total 3,488,930 3,877,765 -10.0.
PSA's sales in China fell to a 10th of the 1-million vehicles a year target it had set itself a few years ago. Sales were also down in a Latin America and the Middle East-Africa region, punished by the group's forced withdrawal from Iran under threat of US sanctions.
RENAULT 2019 2018 %
Renault 1,944,934 2,123,615 -9.2
Dacia 690,525 654,996 +5.4
Lada 400,256 385,181 +3.9
Total 3,129,434 3,264,256 -3.4.
Renault reported a decline in worldwide deliveries, including a drop in the sales of its Renault brand, blaming the closure of the Iranian market and declining sales in China.
BMW 2019 2018 %
BMW 2,168,516 2,125,026 +1.2
Mini 346,639 361,458 -4.1
Rolls-Royce 5,152 4,107 +25.4
Total 2,520,307 2,490,664 +2.0.
The Munich-based company's main brand, BMW, posted a sales record in 2019 with its "X" branded SUVs accounting for 44% of global sales.
DAIMLER 2019 2018 %
Mercedes-Benz 2,339,562 2,310,185 +1.3
Smart 116,781 128,802 -9.3%
Total 2,456,343 2,438,987 +0.7%.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz reached its ninth consecutive year of record sales, retaining the title of biggest-selling premium car brand, ahead of BMW.
VOLVO 2019 2018 %
Volvo 705,452 642,253 +9.8.
Volvo reported a rise in worldwide sales as the success of its three SUV models allowed it to gain market share in China, the US and Europe while also reporting sales of plug-in hybrid models up by almost a quarter in 2019.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER 2019 2018 %
Jaguar Land Rover 557,706 592,708 -6.0%.
Jaguar Land Rover reported a fall in sales hurt by the weakening Chinese car market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe.