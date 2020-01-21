news

Annual global passenger car sales: how your favourite brands stack up

21 January 2020 - 14:45 By Reuters
New Audi AG and Volkswagen AG cars ahead of shipping at the Volkswagen Group Rus OOO plant in Kaluga, Russia. Volkswagen reported 2019 vehicle deliveries that were slightly above the previous year's level.
Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and other top car makers have reported their 2019 sales figures. Here is a rundown of their sales (in descending order):

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 2019 2018 % Volkswagen 6,278,300 6,244,900 +0.5

Audi 1,845,550 1,812,485 +1.8

Skoda 1,242,800 1,253,700 -0.9

Seat 574,100 517,600 +10.9

Porsche 280,800 256,300 +9.6

Total 10,974,600 10,834,000 +1.3.

Volkswagen reported 2019 vehicle deliveries that were slightly above the previous year's, beating a forecast for sales level with 2018.

PSA GROUP 2019 2018 %

Peugeot 1,456,463 1,750,214 -16.3

Citroen 992,825 1,046,229 -5.1

Opel Vauxhall 977,130 1,038,057 -5.9

DS 62,512 53,190 +17.4

Total 3,488,930 3,877,765 -10.0.

PSA's sales in China fell to a 10th of the 1-million vehicles a year target it had set itself a few years ago. Sales were also down in a Latin America and the Middle East-Africa region, punished by the group's forced withdrawal from Iran under threat of US sanctions.

RENAULT 2019 2018 %

Renault 1,944,934 2,123,615 -9.2

Dacia 690,525 654,996 +5.4

Lada 400,256 385,181 +3.9

Total 3,129,434 3,264,256 -3.4.

Renault reported a decline in worldwide deliveries, including a drop in the sales of its Renault brand, blaming the closure of the Iranian market and declining sales in China.

BMW 2019 2018 %

BMW 2,168,516 2,125,026 +1.2

Mini 346,639 361,458 -4.1

Rolls-Royce 5,152 4,107 +25.4

Total 2,520,307 2,490,664 +2.0.

The Munich-based company's main brand, BMW, posted a sales record in 2019 with its "X" branded SUVs accounting for 44% of global sales.

DAIMLER 2019 2018 %

Mercedes-Benz 2,339,562 2,310,185 +1.3

Smart 116,781 128,802 -9.3%

Total 2,456,343 2,438,987 +0.7%.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz reached its ninth consecutive year of record sales, retaining the title of biggest-selling premium car brand, ahead of BMW.

VOLVO 2019 2018 %

Volvo 705,452 642,253 +9.8.

Volvo reported a rise in worldwide sales as the success of its three SUV models allowed it to gain market share in China, the US and Europe while also reporting sales of plug-­in hybrid models up by almost a quarter in 2019.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER 2019 2018 %

Jaguar Land Rover 557,706 592,708 -6.0%.

Jaguar Land Rover reported a fall in sales hurt by the weakening Chinese car market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe.

