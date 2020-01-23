news

Bentley Mulsanne bows out with special 6.75 Edition by Mulliner

23 January 2020 - 13:06 By AFP Relaxnews
Image: Supplied

One last special edition, and that's it. Bentley has announced that the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner will be the last version of the celebrated luxury sedan relaunched just 10 years ago. Here's a look back at the history of an icon.

The Mulsanne was created in 1980. Its name was inspired by a famous bend in the 24 Heures du Mans race, which the British brand won five times between 1924 and 1930. The sedan was based on the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit but leans sportier, especially in the Turbo and S lines. Bentley produced the Mulsanne for 12 years before replacing it with the Brooklands in 1992.

The Mulsanne was brought back in 2010 as a highly customisable luxury sedan. A new generation as well as its elongated version, the Mulsanne Grand Limousine, appeared in 2016.

The Mulsanne has been issued in several limited editions in the past few years. The Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner was created in homage to the brand's personalisation department at the time of the last model designed by founder Walter Owen Bentley in 1930. It was shown at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in the United States in 2018.

Bentley will end production of the Mulsanne when all 30 of the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner sedans are completed. The Flying Spur will then be the brand's flagship, going hybrid sometime around 2023.

