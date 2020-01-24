news

Stroll sets sights on Aston Martin

24 January 2020 - 08:07 By Motor News Reporter
Aston Martin may go to Canadian instead of Chinese ownership. Picture: REUTERS
Aston Martin may go to Canadian instead of Chinese ownership. Picture: REUTERS

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll is emerging as the front-runner to buy a stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda as interest from a rival Chinese investor wanes, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Chinese tycoon Li Shufu’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is cooling on the idea of a deal with Aston Martin, the people said. Aston Martin could decide on its plan of action as early as this month, they said.

Stroll has been discussing a potential investment of about $261m (R3.8bn) in the British automobile manufacturer. Aston Martin spoke to several investors about a potential capital increase as it makes a final effort to bring in fresh funding.

No final agreements have been reached, and the manufacturer could fail to reach an agreement or decide against bringing in new investors, the people said. Representatives for Aston Martin and Geely declined to comment, while a representative for Stroll couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Uber will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Friday in Washington

Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Buyer beware: fake Black Rhino wheels alert given

SAPS seize counterfeit premium brand wheels in cross-country raids
Motoring
1 day ago

These are the times and days you're most likely to be hijacked: Tracker

Vehicle crime statistics for July to December 2019 reveal some interesting trends - and fortunately it's not all bad news.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. These are the times and days you're most likely to be hijacked: Tracker news
  2. Here's why classic cars are making such a comeback Features
  3. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  4. How an Egyptian village turns a profit on used tyres Features
  5. The Volkswagen Amarok V6 Canyon is a space and pace ace Reviews

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X