Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead

Supercar manufacturer Bugatti, fresh off one of its best years, wants the world to know it has taken environmental concerns to heart, even as it prepares a next generation of heart-pounding, and gas-guzzling, speed machines.

The French automaker has implemented a series of measures to offset the carbon emitted by the 81 racers it produced last year, including a shift to biogas and other green energy sources to power its manufacturing facilities in northeast France.

But will Bugatti, which has hinted at “surprises” this year, be joining other luxury carmakers in shifting to electric or hybrid models?

The short answer: Not right now.

“For the next 10 years to come, only the W16 motor provides the emotion and the passion expected by our supercar clients,” Stephan Winkelmann, the firm's CEO, said recently in reference to its huge 16-cylinder engine.

Nonetheless, the Volkswagen-owned brand believes it can offset its greenhouse gas emissions and those of its clients, a challenge made easier by its limited production runs.

Fewer than 700 Bugattis are in circulation worldwide and, on average they are driven just 1,200km a year.

That's probably because the average Bugatti owner has a collection of 42 cars to choose from, the brand said.

“In 2018, that represented the equivalent of 1,380 tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted by Bugatti and its clients,” the firm's MD, Christophe Piochon, told journalists this week.

Our responsibility:

The firm has employed a full-time environmental coordinator since 2016 to oversee a range of carbon-offset efforts, including buying up parcels of the Amazon rainforest to prevent them from being cleared by loggers or farmers.

It has also planted 4,000 trees to help forests in its native Alsace region recover from a devastating infestation of bark beetles in recent years.

“Bugatti is a highly visible brand, so it's important for us to take these steps and set an example for the industry,” Winkelmann said.

While big business has jumped on the tree-planting bandwagon, the science underpinning it is under question and such offset schemes have been derided as greenwashing that allows them to continue pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.