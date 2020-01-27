Would you put an emoji on your licence plate?

Vermont could be the first US state to allow emoji characters on vehicle licence plates.

During the winter of 2019, a personalised licence plate vendor in Queensland, Australia, began offering plates that could be customised with one of five emojis. The icons, however, are merely decorative and aren't officially part of the registration number. Politicians in Vermont are following suit and the state is set to become the first in the US where emojis will be legal on licence plates.