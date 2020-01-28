news

Chinese marque Aiways is ready to turn on Europe later this year

The Aiways U5 will soon be available in Europe.
One of the eagerly awaited exhibits at the Geneva Motor Show, which will open its doors to the public on March 5 2020, will be the European version of the all-electric U5 SUV, which is to be presented by Chinese manufacturer Aiways.

The presentation will take place one year after the unveiling of the Chinese version of the SUV, and the new model is expected to be quite similar. The Aiways U5 is powered by a 140kW motor, offering the equivalent of 190hp, and has an estimated range of close to 500km. The plug-in is destined to go on sale in Europe in April 2020.

The launch of the new vehicle will also mark the arrival of another Chinese manufacturer on the European market. Founded in 2017, Aiways aims to produce vehicles equipped with the latest technologies at very affordable prices.

Alongside the U5 at the Geneva show, Aiways will also be presenting the RG Nathalie, an electric super sports car with a methanol fuel cell, and the Aiways U6ion, a new all-electric concept, which will be making its world premiere at the show.

