news

First Porsche Super Bowl TV ad in 23 years will punt the Taycan EV

28 January 2020 - 08:03 By AFP Relaxnews
An aerial view of a Porsche Taycan being chased though Zuffenhausen streets.
An aerial view of a Porsche Taycan being chased though Zuffenhausen streets.
Image: Porsche / YouTube

After a hiatus of more than two decades, Porsche has created an advertisement to debut during this year's Super Bowl, taking place in Miami on Sunday.

Because the Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television programme, adverts between the live broadcast reach more people than at any other time of the year. Over the decades, it's become a tradition for companies who have purchased a slot during one of the breaks to debut a never-before-seen commercial. For the first time in 23 years, a Porsche ad will play during the Super Bowl and will span a whopping 60 seconds. 

According to the company, this commercial, titled The Heist, will show “an exciting chase between the first fully electric Porsche and almost a dozen iconic Porsche cars”, including road cars, race cars and some of Porsche's “treasures”. The vehicles can be seen racing and performing stunts on private roads through various German cities.

A two-and-a-half-minute version of The Heist can be viewed online. The one-minute version will premiere during the football game.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 1.30am SA time on Monday.

MORE

Would you put an emoji on your licence plate?

During the winter of 2019, a personalised license plate vendor in Queensland, Australia, began offering plates that could be customised with one of ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Climb inside the ultra-luxurious Bentley Flying Spur

With production of the Mulsanne set to terminate in the spring of 2020, the Flying Spur will become the new Bentley flagship.
Motoring
18 hours ago

Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead

Supercar manufacturer Bugatti, fresh off one of its best years, wants the world to know it has taken environmental concerns to heart, even as it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  2. Buyer beware: fake Black Rhino wheels alert given news
  3. Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead news
  4. WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash Motorsport
  5. Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X