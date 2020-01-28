First Porsche Super Bowl TV ad in 23 years will punt the Taycan EV
After a hiatus of more than two decades, Porsche has created an advertisement to debut during this year's Super Bowl, taking place in Miami on Sunday.
Because the Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television programme, adverts between the live broadcast reach more people than at any other time of the year. Over the decades, it's become a tradition for companies who have purchased a slot during one of the breaks to debut a never-before-seen commercial. For the first time in 23 years, a Porsche ad will play during the Super Bowl and will span a whopping 60 seconds.
According to the company, this commercial, titled The Heist, will show “an exciting chase between the first fully electric Porsche and almost a dozen iconic Porsche cars”, including road cars, race cars and some of Porsche's “treasures”. The vehicles can be seen racing and performing stunts on private roads through various German cities.
A two-and-a-half-minute version of The Heist can be viewed online. The one-minute version will premiere during the football game.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 1.30am SA time on Monday.