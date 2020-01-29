news

Tesla offers free supercharging amid coronavirus outbreak

29 January 2020 - 07:57 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla is temporarily offering free supercharging to Tesla owners in China to ease travel during the coronavirus outbreak.
To reduce the spread of the coronavirus by refuelling Teslas, the company is offering free supercharging to owners until the outbreak has subsided. 

First reported by Electrek, Tesla owners located in China are receiving notifications on their vehicle displays stating that all supercharging is free until the coronavirus epidemic is under control.

The message was originally in Chinese, but can be read in approximative English here:

“In order to facilitate your travel during the outbreak of the epidemic, from now on, we will temporarily open all Tesla vehicles to charge at the supercharging station for free until the epidemic is resolved. We hope that during this extraordinary period you will be able to efficiently replenish electricity when needed and use the car smoothly. After the epidemic eases, we will notify you again before restoring your vehicle to its initial configuration. We hope to provide you with a modest force. Tesla has the final decision and interpretation of this event.”

More than 100 people have died from the virus and more than 4,000 people have been infected. As a result, public events, transportation and facilities have been cancelled or shut down to reduce the spread of the disease. As a result, more people are likely to have to travel with private cars.

Tesla has taken similar measures when disasters have struck over the years, including when Hurricane Irma, Florence and Dorian hit, as well as in particular areas that were affected by California's wildfires.

