Ford wants to secure your wheels with voice-coded locking nuts

With the help of EOS, a German 3D printing manufacturer, Ford developed these nuts with biometric IDs as unique as an iris scan or fingerprint. To do so, engineers record an individual's voice for at least one second and “convert that singular sound wave into a physical, printable pattern”. This design can then be used to create the locking nut's groove pattern and corresponding key, both of which are 3D printed using acid and stainless steel.

Because the pattern is based on biometric information, the nut and key are 3D printed with ribs of differing sizes, and the indentations get wider as they get deeper, it's nearly impossible to clone either component - even with wax.