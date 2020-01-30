news

Mitsubishi denies fraud after German probe into emissions-defeat devices

30 January 2020 - 11:24 By Reuters
Mitsubishis Motors Corp, whose range includes the Triton, said the 1.6-litre diesel engines subject to the investigation were manufactured by France's PSA Group.
Mitsubishis Motors Corp, whose range includes the Triton, said the 1.6-litre diesel engines subject to the investigation were manufactured by France's PSA Group.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday there was no reason to believe it had committed fraud, as suspected in a German investigation into the Japanese automaker over illegal emissions-defeating devices used in its diesel vehicles.

In a statement, Mitsubishi said the 1.6-litre diesel engines subject to the investigation, including its control system, were manufactured by France's PSA Group.

The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be investigated on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution after a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.

