Graffiti superstar 'Futura 2000' is working on three new BMW Art Cars

31 January 2020 - 13:26 By AFP Relaxnews
Futura 2000, a pioneering graffiti artist who has been painting in New York City since the early 1970s, working on a BMW M2 Competition that is part of the company's 'Art Car' project.
BMW will present three exclusive versions of the BMW M2 Competition, all decorated by New York graffiti artist Futura 2000, on the occasion of the Frieze Los Angeles 2020, a major contemporary art event that will take place in Hollywood from February 13-16.

BMW has continued with its commitment to the "Art Car" project initiated by the German manufacturer in 1975. A total of 19 artists have already taken part, including Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Ernst Fuchs, Matazo Kayama and David Hockney. Now it's Futura 2000's turn to take on this creative challenge.

Leonard McGurr, aka Futura 2000, is a pioneering graffiti artist in New York City, where he has been painting since the early 1970s. He is one of the great names of modern New York art, along with the late Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

The artist has signed up to decorate a limited edition of the BMW M2 Competition, which will be available from June 2020.

