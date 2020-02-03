news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | What to expect from SA's motoring scene in 2020

03 February 2020 - 04:00 By Thomas Falkiner

Image: TimesLIVE

A new decade. A new year. A brand new show.

Cargumentative is making a comeback in 2020 with an exciting new panel of in-house presenters. In this episode, host Thomas Falkiner is joined in studio by motoring journalists and industry heavyweights Denis Droppa, Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten.

They discuss the latest motoring news, chat about what they’ve been testing and what new cars we can look forward to in 2020. ​

Sit down, plug in and gear up for season 2:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

