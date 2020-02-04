All the car makers forced by coronavirus to close factories

The coronavirus crisis has closed car factories and parts suppliers in China in line with government guidelines. Here is a list of the companies affected.

Ford plans to resume production on February 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile after an extended Chinese New Year break.

Honda plans to extend the closure period for its three car plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Group, until February 13.

Hyundai said it will suspend production in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting parts supply, becoming the first major car maker to do so outside China. Most of Hyundai's South Korean factories will be fully idle from February 7, while some production lines are expected to restart on February 11 or 12, a union official said.

Nissan said it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng sometime after February 10. Production in Hubei will start sometime after February 14, it said.

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen said its three plants in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, will remain closed until February 14.

Tesla said last week a one-week to one-and-a-half week delay to ramp production of its Model 3 sedans built in Shanghai due to a factory shutdown would slightly affect profitability in the March quarter. The company is also evaluating whether the supply chain for cars built in its Fremont, California, plant will be affected.

Toyota shut factories in China through to February 9. The Japanese car maker, which runs plants in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong, said it was assessing its parts supply situation.

Valeo, a French car parts maker, said its three sites in Wuhan will stay closed until at least February 13.