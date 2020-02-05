news

GM rolls back 'radical' plan to offer only 3-cylinder engines in some China cars: Sources

05 February 2020 - 08:14 By Reuters
An SAIC General Motors Co plant in Shanghai, China. The company's future in China is in the hands of customers considering whether to go electric.
An SAIC General Motors Co plant in Shanghai, China. The company's future in China is in the hands of customers considering whether to go electric.
Image: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors is backtracking on an aggressive promotion of three-cylinder engines in China that saw some Buick and Chevrolet models offered only in that option, a move which proved unpopular and helped sales slide, people familiar with matter said.

Three-cylinder petrol engines are cleaner and more fuel efficient than their conventional four-cylinder counterparts, and carmakers are keen to promote them, particularly in China, which has some of the world's most stringent fuel economy and emission rules.

GM went further than competitors, discontinuing four-cylinder versions for many models in the world's largest auto market. By comparison, Honda and BMW also offer three-cylinder cars in China, but the models are an option in addition to four-cylinder versions.

Many Chinese consumers, however, perceive cars with three-cylinder engines as noisier and prone to vibrating, and sales began to tumble in the third quarter of 2018. Last year, GM's China sales fell 15% to 3.09 million vehicles, its second straight year of steep declines and the lowest level since 2012.

The move was “too quick, too radical and lacked sophisticated planning”, a senior Shanghai-based sales manager at a Buick dealership said.

Mitsubishi denies fraud after German probe into emissions-defeat devices

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday there was no reason to believe it had committed fraud, as suspected in a German investigation into the ...
Motoring
5 days ago

The sales manager, who declined to be identified, said his company was among hundreds of dealers which lobbied GM to change the plan at dealer conferences.

By resurrecting four-cylinder options for key models, the hope is that GM, which reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, can regain some of the ground it has lost at a time when the new coronavirus is threatening to sink sales in the first quarter.

The outbreak is only adding to pain caused by a slowing economy, US-China trade tensions, new emission rules and competition from Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG.

SAIC-GM, the Detroit automaker's main venture with SAIC Motor, is seeking approval for four-cylinder versions of two mass-market sedans, Buick's Excelle GT and Chevrolet's Cruze, government documents show.

Those two versions are slated to hit the market in the second quarter, two people with knowledge of the matter said, adding that four-cylinder versions of the Buick Verano sedan and Encore GX sport utility vehicle were also under consideration.

A Shanghai-based GM spokesperson said the automaker will continue to offer three- and four-cylinder engines in the future, but declined to comment on product plans.

MORE

All the car makers forced by coronavirus to close factories

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, car makers and parts suppliers have had to shut factories in China in line with government guidelines.
Motoring
18 hours ago

ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer

It’s stressful enough if your is car written off by insurance, but if you don’t know the processes involved, it’s even worse.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, prime minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. It's official: Mercedes-Benz to ditch the expensive X-class news
  2. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features
  3. All the car makers forced by coronavirus to close factories news
  4. REVIEW | Is the 2020 VW Amarok Double Cab Dark Label SA’s best premium pick-up? Reviews
  5. Hot new Hyundai i30N to lead new-model charge in SA New Models

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X