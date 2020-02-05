GM rolls back 'radical' plan to offer only 3-cylinder engines in some China cars: Sources

General Motors is backtracking on an aggressive promotion of three-cylinder engines in China that saw some Buick and Chevrolet models offered only in that option, a move which proved unpopular and helped sales slide, people familiar with matter said.

Three-cylinder petrol engines are cleaner and more fuel efficient than their conventional four-cylinder counterparts, and carmakers are keen to promote them, particularly in China, which has some of the world's most stringent fuel economy and emission rules.

GM went further than competitors, discontinuing four-cylinder versions for many models in the world's largest auto market. By comparison, Honda and BMW also offer three-cylinder cars in China, but the models are an option in addition to four-cylinder versions.

Many Chinese consumers, however, perceive cars with three-cylinder engines as noisier and prone to vibrating, and sales began to tumble in the third quarter of 2018. Last year, GM's China sales fell 15% to 3.09 million vehicles, its second straight year of steep declines and the lowest level since 2012.

The move was “too quick, too radical and lacked sophisticated planning”, a senior Shanghai-based sales manager at a Buick dealership said.