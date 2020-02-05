Rand's 'downward spiral' could lead to record fuel prices in 2020, warns AA

With the international oil market stable, rand weakness is likely to be the dominant factor in fuel pricing for the year. This is the opinion of the Automobile Association (AA), which released its annual fuel price outlook on Wednesday.

"Factors affecting the fuel price have rarely been more finely balanced than they currently are," said the AA.

The association noted that much of the world's oil is produced in some of the most politically fluid territories, and South Africa's influence on the international oil price is negligible.

"We consume under one percent of the world's daily oil demand. Even a total boycott of petroleum fuels in South Africa would be unlikely to affect world prices, so the country has little scope for influence," it said.

"However, the recent tensions between Iran and the USA rattled the markets into a price spike of several dollars a barrel, showing where the influence truly lies."