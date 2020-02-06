news

Citroën wants to cross the Sahara with electric vehicles

06 February 2020 - 09:21 By AFP Relaxnews
The goal is to follow the historic 3,170km route, established in 1922, in 21 days.
Image: Supplied

Citroën has announced that it will embark on a new crossing of the Sahara, 100 years after its first expedition in Africa. The latest challenge for the French carmaker, which will be a showcase for electric vehicles, will be held from December 19 2022 to January 7 2023.

The project was announced at the opening of the Rétromobile vintage car show in Paris on Wednesday. The idea is to embark on the adventure in two replicas of the half-tracks that took part in the 2022 crossing (Scarabée d'Or and Croissant d'Argent), with a forthcoming all-electric concept car and various electric production vehicles, which will provide technical assistance.

The planned dates for the crossing are those of the 100th anniversary of Citroën's first expedition in Africa. The goal is not to set a speed record, but to follow the same route and timetable as the original crossing, which covered 3,170km from Touggourt in Algeria to Timbuktu in Mali in three weeks.

