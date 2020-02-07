Ford's ‘emoji jacket' allows cyclists to tell drivers how they're feeling

This coat was created so that those on a bicycle can better communicate with drivers without having to remove their hands from the handlebars or dangerously turn their head away from traffic. A screen-like digital display has been integrated into the back panel which can show one of six emojis to convey cyclists' plans of action and emotions - a smiley face, a frowny face, a straight face, left and right arrows, and a hazard signal - which can be selected via a wireless remote on the bike's handlebars.

The emoji jacket prototype is one-of-a-kind as it hasn't been designed to go into production, but rather to demonstrate "how tensions could be eased by enabling riders to more easily and more clearly show drivers what their intentions are - and how they are feeling".